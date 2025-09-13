Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF $IBDW

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 458,522 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 296.8% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 111,220 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 199,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 673,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $21.27 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

