Head to Head Survey: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 4.43% 4.60% 0.54% Sound Financial Bancorp 10.02% 6.05% 0.60%

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 232.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $89.50 million 4.45 -$8.41 million $0.43 57.47 Sound Financial Bancorp $38.04 million 3.04 $4.64 million $2.43 18.58

Sound Financial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

