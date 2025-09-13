Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $16.03 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 143,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXF stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $112.37.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

