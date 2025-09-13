FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Rothschild Redb

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $405.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $424.44.

FDS stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.54. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $360.82 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

