First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 126 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $600.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.03 and a 200-day moving average of $555.00.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.