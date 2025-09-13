First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

NYSE TGT opened at $90.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

