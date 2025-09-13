Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IEUR opened at $67.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

