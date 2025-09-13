City Center Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

City Center Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

