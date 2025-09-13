City Center Advisors LLC Sells 5,124 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

City Center Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

