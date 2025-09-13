Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $55,104,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $364.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.