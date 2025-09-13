JBGlobal.com LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

JBGlobal.com LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.5% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.89 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

