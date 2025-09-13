Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $168.62 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $169.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.31.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

