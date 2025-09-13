Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes $445,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after acquiring an additional 171,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 56.30%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

