Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV is Key Colony Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Key Colony Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Evolv Technologies makes up about 21.9% of Key Colony Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,146 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 776,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $6,365,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,189,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,950,587.20. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 73.04%.The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolv Technologies

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.