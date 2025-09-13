Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

