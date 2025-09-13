Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:CNX opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
