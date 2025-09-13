First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day moving average of $306.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.