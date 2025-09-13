Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $512.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.14 and its 200-day moving average is $557.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

