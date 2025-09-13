Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 4.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $37,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 915.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $114.08.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.