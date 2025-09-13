Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 4.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $37,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 915.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.0%
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $114.08.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
