Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 1,034 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 200,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $16,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 843,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,620.16. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $3,894,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,920.58. This trade represents a 28.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 over the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $87.78 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

