iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Sold by InvesTrust

InvesTrust cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of InvesTrust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. InvesTrust owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.