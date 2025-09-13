First Hawaiian Bank Buys 174 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.8%

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $160.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.