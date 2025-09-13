Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

