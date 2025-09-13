Doliver Advisors LP Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 286,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,077,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 260,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.67.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

