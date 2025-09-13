Trane Technologies plc $TT Stake Lifted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $400.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.46. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

