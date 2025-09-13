Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,546,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,164,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,580 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 189.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

