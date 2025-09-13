Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $646.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $725.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

