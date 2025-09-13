Doliver Advisors LP Sells 185 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJJ opened at $131.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

