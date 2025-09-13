Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day moving average of $185.97. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

