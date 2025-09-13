Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Purchased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up 1.6% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total transaction of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $34,304,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $756.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $761.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $375.71 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 186.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.