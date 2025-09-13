Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

