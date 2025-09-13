SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up 10.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

