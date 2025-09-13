S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 593,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

