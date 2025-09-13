Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.81. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $71.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

