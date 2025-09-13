Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 923 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $344.97 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.