First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.