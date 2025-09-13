Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,891 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:MSI opened at $481.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,493 shares of company stock valued at $92,673,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

