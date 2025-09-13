329 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $640.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $662.46.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

