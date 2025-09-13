Swedbank AB Sells 358,000 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.75% of APi Group worth $73,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in APi Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

APG opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. APi Group Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,346,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,348,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,873,598.23. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

