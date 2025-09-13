Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,908 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $66,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $9,774,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 22.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac by 417.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,544.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,477.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,728.92. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,540.00 to $1,590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

