Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $429.62

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.8462.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

UTHR opened at $405.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.56. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total value of $4,237,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,409.01. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,816 shares of company stock valued at $45,836,113 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,453,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364,713 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,354,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

