Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $307.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

