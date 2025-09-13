Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen
Amgen Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $276.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.