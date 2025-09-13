Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 505.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,551,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,195 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,355,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,638,000 after buying an additional 327,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,407,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,755,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,705,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the period.

VWOB stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

