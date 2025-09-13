Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 15,842 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 1.2% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 693,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,027,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,147,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,899,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,141,000 after purchasing an additional 110,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

