Dentgroup LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

