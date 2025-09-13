Helen Stephens Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $324.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $325.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

