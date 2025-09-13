Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 28,228 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.