AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 2,128 Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 753,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $23,998,436 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Transdigm Group Price Performance
Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Transdigm Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG
Transdigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transdigm Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.