Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 6,695 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $214.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

