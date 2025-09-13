AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.